Alappuzha leg of Navakerala Sadas draws to a close

December 16, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Navakerala Sadas, the State government’s public outreach programme, drew to a close in Alappuzha on Saturday. On the final day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other Ministers addressed events in the Kayamkulam, Mavelikara and Chengannur Assembly constituencies.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister and Ministers attended a morning meeting with 240 select people from different walks of life at Thamarasseril Convention Centre, Kayamkulam. The meeting discussed the development aspects of the region.

Later speaking to reporters, Mr. Vijayan said the government was committed to the welfare of fishers and people living along the 590-km coastline of the State.

Major threats

“The coastal communities are facing a major threat in the form of rising sea levels caused by climate change. People fear the unscientific development as part of the Centre’s Blue Economic Policy will further exacerbate the situation. The State government stands for the rights of fishing communities. The Centre should implement the Blue Economic Policy without affecting the lives and livelihood of fishers and by protecting the environment,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Vijayan said the government was trying hard to resolve housing issues in coastal belts. The government had constructed 12,104 houses for fishers in the past seven years. “Construction of an apartment complex with 204 flat units at Mannumpuram in Alappuzha is nearing completion. Another one with 400 units at Muttathara in Thiruvananthapuram is making good progress. Administrative sanction has been received for housing projects at Ponnani and Unniyal in Malappuram, West Hill in Kozhikode, and Koyipaadi in Kasaragod. Steps have been taken to construct 192 flats at Valiyathura and Veli in Thiruvananthapuram,” he said.

After completing the Alappuzha leg, the Navakerala Sadas entered Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta in the evening. On Sunday, the Sadas will be held in Aranmula, Ranni, Konni and Adoor Assembly constituencies.