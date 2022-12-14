Alappuzha leads in Plan fund utilisation

December 14, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Local self-government institutions in Alappuzha have been making steady progress in utilising the Plan fund for 2022-23.

With a little more than three months to go before the end of the current fiscal, the district sits top in the State by spending 28.32% of the Budget outlay. Of the total ₹429.62-crore Plan outlay, the local bodies in the district have so far utilised ₹121.66 crore.

Among grama panchayats, Aroor in Cherthala taluk is leading the chart by attaining 53.38% utilisation of its Plan fund. The local body has so far expended ₹2.45 crore. It is followed by Nedumudi (50%) and Karuvatta (45.31%) in Kuttanad and Karthikappally taluks respectively.

In block panchayats, Pattanakkad sits top in the State by spending 48.81% of the ₹6.31-crore Budget. Aryad (41.19%) and Kanjikuzhy (32.32%) sit in second and third places in the district respectively. Among municipalities, Kayamkulam leads the table in the State by expending 47.48% of the ₹11.52 crore. It is followed by Alappuzha (30.26%) and Cherthala (25.57%). The Alappuzha district panchayat has so far utilised 26.63% of the ₹58.09-crore Plan outlay.

Of the ₹234.51 crore allocated to the local self-government institutions in the district under the general category, the expenditure stands at ₹71.04 crore. In the Special Component Plan category, with a total outlay of ₹82.56 crore, the local bodies have utilised ₹21.4 crore. The Plan fund utilisation under the Tribal Sub-Plan stands at ₹0.11 crore of the ₹0.79 crore sanctioned. The local institutions spent ₹29.11 crore of the total ₹111.75 crore earmarked under the Central Finance Commission grant.

Projects being implemented under the Plan outlay in the district include those related to agriculture, dairy, fisheries, anganwadi, skill development, poverty alleviation among other sectors.

The 2022-23 Plan fund utilisation in the State stands at 24.75 %. Of the ₹7,488.64-crore Budget outlay, ₹1,853.58 has been expended so far. Alappuzha is followed by Wayanad (27.64%) and Kollam (27.02%) districts.