Alappuzha has 488 new cases

13 October 2020 21:34 IST

459 cases through contact, four deaths reported

ALAPPUZHA

The district has witnessed a slight dip in fresh COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, it added another 488 new cases, pushing the tally to 21,903. The 488 cases include 459 patients who acquired the virus locally, 19 people who contracted the disease from unknown sources, four persons each who came from abroad and other States and two health staff.

The district also recorded four COVID-19-related deaths, taking the official tally to 66. The deceased were identified as a 76-year-old man from Neerkunnam (died on October 5), a 68-year-old man from Ottamassery (died on October 9), a 51-year-old man from Vallikunnam (died on October 9), and an 81-year-old man from Komana (died on October 9).

As many as 534 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 6,262. So far, 15,575 people have recovered from the disease in the district.

The police have registered 57 cases and arrested 47 people for violating the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 in the district. Action was taken against 292 people for not wearing face masks, 1,358 for not maintaining physical distance and two persons for violating the home quarantine norms. Another 11 cases were registered for violating prohibitory orders imposed in the district under section 144 of the Cr.PC. Action was taken against 69 people in connection with the 11 cases.

Ward 7 in Arookutty, ward 1 in Mararikulam North, parts of ward 5 in Kanjikuzhy, ward 13 in Ramankary, ward 15 in Chennam Pallippuram, ward 12 in Neelamperoor, ward 15 in Chettikulangara and ward 21 in Thanneermukkom grama panchayat were declared as containment zones.