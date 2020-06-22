Alappuzha has 12 more cases

Twelve more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday. Among the fresh cases, eight people came from other States and four from abroad.

Of the new patients, three of a family—husband, wife and their daughter—hailing from Pattanakkad came from Chennai in a private vehicle on June 4. Those who tested positive also included two women, a 47-year-old native of Karthikappally and a 49-year-old hailing from Kayamkulam, who came from Mumbai by flight on June 5 and June 10 respectively.

A young woman hailing from Thaikkattussery who came from Bengaluru on a flight on June 9 was also in the list of new cases. The seventh patient, a native of Muthukulam, reached the district by train from Mumbai on June 5. Another patient, a young woman from Thaikkattussery, came by train from Maharashtra on June 12.

Among the foreign returnees, a 46-year-old man and native of Mararikulam reached the district from Kuwait on June 12. Another man, a Pathiyoor native, came from Nigeria on June 18. The 11th patient, a young man from Cherthala South, came from Dubai on June 10. A man hailing from Palamel came from Kuwait on June 11.

A person from the district who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Malappuram tested negative for the virus. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 103.