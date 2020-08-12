Alappuzha has 118 new patients

ALAPPUZHA

12 August 2020 20:59 IST

105 people get the disease through contact

The district on Wednesday logged 118 COVID-19 cases. This included 105 patients who contracted the disease through local transmission, eight people who came from other States, and five from abroad.

Of the total contact cases, 32 cases were reported from Pattanakkad, and 10 each from Alappuzha and Kayamkulam. Rest of the cases were from Pallippuram (7), Ambalappuzha (6), Thaikkattusserry (5), Pathiyoor (4), Thiruvanvandoor (3), S N Puram (3), Aryad (3), Punnapra (2), Kareelakulangara(2), Muhamma (2), Eruva (2) and one case each from Thumpoly, Kanjikuzhy, Cherthala, Kollakadavu, Chennithala, Pandanad, Mavelikara, Haripad, Thattarambalam, Chettikulangara, Mannar, Kadakarappally, Peringala and Arookutty.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, 60 people including 42 who had contracted the disease through contact tested negative. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 1,232.

Wards 11 and 16 in Thanneermukkom, ward 2 in Ambalappuzha South grama panchayat, and ward 36 in Alappuzha municipality, were declared as containment zones.

Meanwhile, the death of a 53-year-old man in quarantine has kicked up a row. The deceased hailing from Chengannur had returned from abroad last week. The man who was in quarantine at his wife’s house at Ramankary experienced breathing problems in the early hours of Tuesday. As he was in quarantine and there was waterlogging in the area, the relatives sought the help of authorities to take him to a hospital around 4 a.m. Relatives alleged that there was an inordinate delay in shifting him to a hospital at Changannesery resulting in his death.