Alappuzha Government Medical College gets two new PG seats

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved two new postgraduate (PG) seats for MD Psychiatry at the Government Medical College, Alappuzha.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Health Minister Veena George said that with these additional seats, the total number of MD Psychiatry seats at the medical college had increased to three.

Ms. George said that since the present Left Democratic Front government came to power in Kerala, the Centre had sanctioned 80 medical PG seats in the State. Last year, the NMC approved 43 seats in the State. “The significant increase in seats is a result of the development of basic facilities in government medical colleges across the State,” the Minister added.