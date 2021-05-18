Alappuzha gets two berths in new LDF govt.

ALAPPUZHA

18 May 2021 20:37 IST

Saji Cherian of the CPI(M), P. Prasad of the CPI to be sworn in

Alappuzha district will get two berths in the second Pinarayi Vijayan ministry in the State.

Saji Cherian of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] representing the Chengannur Assembly constituency and P. Prasad of the Communist Party of India (CPI) representing Cherthala will swear-in as Ministers in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) Cabinet on May 20.

The district has three representations in the outgoing LDF government. Besides, the late Thomas Chandy, who represented Kuttanad, was a Minister in the government for a brief period in 2017.

Born in Kozhuvalloor in 1965, Mr. Cherian, a two-time MLA, entered politics at a young age through the Students Federation of India. He became a member of the CPI(M) in 1980. A former district secretary of the CPI(M) in Alappuzha, he was first elected to the State Assembly from Chengannur in the 2018 bypoll. In the 2021 Assembly election, Mr. Cherian retained the seat by defeating his nearest rival M. Murali of the Congress by a margin of 31,984 votes.

First-time MLA

A first-time legislator, Mr. Prasad was elected to the State Assembly from Cherthala by defeating S. Sarath of the Congress by a margin of 6,148 votes.

Born in Nooranad, M. Prasad, 51, entered politics through the All India Students Federation. Known for leading a simple life, he was at the forefront of several environmental struggles, including the protest against the Aranmula airport project and the Plachimada agitation. He played an important role in rallying people against mineral sand-mining in Arattupuzha and Thrikkunnapuzha. Mr. Prasad took part in the Narmada Bachao Andolan along with Medha Patkar.

Mr. Prasad, CPI State executive member, said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s top priority would be to fast-track implementation of all promises made in its election manifesto.

“The outgoing LDF government has done a tremendous amount of work by focusing on the manifesto. The LDF’s manifesto for the 2021 Assembly polls clearly outlines the plans for the next five years. It has addressed all the issues affecting the people of the State and measures to ensure the welfare of the common man. My responsibility will be to implement the promises while being part of the team,” Mr. Prasad said.