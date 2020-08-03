Alappuzha gears up to meet rain threat

The Alappuzha district administration has decided to shift bedridden patients in Kuttanad taluk to government hospitals in view of the flood threat.

A meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority chaired by District Collector A. Alexander here on Monday reviewed measures in place to tackle an emergency situation. Mr. Alexander directed local bodies in the district to prepare and hand over the list of bedridden patients, the differently abled, and people with serious medical conditions.

“Apart from Kuttanad, bedridden patients in coastal areas facing the threat of sea erosion will also be shifted. The patients are likely to be shifted from Tuesday taking into account the weather conditions,” said an official.

COVID-19 patients

The weather agency has declared a yellow alert in Alappuzha till August 7. Officials said that buildings had been identified in all six taluks to be used as relief camps if needed. “In the case of flooding, people in quarantine and those showing symptoms of COVID-19 will be shifted to COVID-19 care centres. Managing committees will be formed to run relief camps. Chemical e-toilets will be installed in Kuttanad. Fire and Rescue Services personnel, police, Kerala State Electricity Board, Health Department, volunteers among others will be part of rescue and relief operations during an emergency,” said an official.

Intense showers

The district on Monday witnessed intermittent intense showers. Trees were uprooted in different parts of Alappuzha in heavy downpour and strong winds. Waterlogging was reported from the northern parts of Kuttanad taluk following an increased inflow of water from the eastern side. Officials said they were closely monitoring water levels in various rivers in Kuttanad. “So far one relief camp has been opened in the Kavalam grama panchayat and shifted we have shifted five members of a family there. More camps will be opened if needed,” said an official.

Control rooms

Control rooms have been opened at collectorate and taluk headquarters. Following are the contact numbers: 0477 2236831 (Alappuzha collectorate), 0477 2702221 (Kuttanad), 0479 2412797 (Karthikappally), 0477 2253771 (Ambalappuzha), 0479 2452334 (Chengannur), 0478 2813103 (Cherthala) and 0479 2302216 (Mavelikara).