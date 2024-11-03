GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alappuzha gears up for State School Science Festival

Published - November 03, 2024 06:54 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Preparations are in full swing for the annual State School Science Festival to be held in Alappuzha from November 15 to 18. Around 10,000 students from across the State are expected to participate in the event, which is being organised under the aegis of the General Education department.

A meeting of the event’s organising committee was held here on Saturday. Speaking at the function, Fisheries and Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian, who is also the chairperson of the organising committee, said the event would be conducted efficiently, incorporating innovative ideas. Mr. Cherian said a special career expo would be organised at the Science Festival.

As part of the festival, fairs in science, mathematics, social sciences, work experience, IT and vocational expo will be held. The event will be held across seven venues, with St. Joseph’s school, Alappuzha serving as the main venue. Other major venues include LEO XIII School, Alappuzha, Girls School, Alappuzha, SDV School, Alappuzha and Lajnathul Muhammadiya Higher Secondary School, Alappuzha. For the vocational expo, 95 stalls will be arranged. Another 10 stalls will be set up for the career expo. Separate venues will be arranged for conducting career seminars and entertainment programmes.

Organisers said that various entertainment and cultural programmes would be organised in connection with the event. Folk singer Praseetha Chalakudy and students of C.S.I.V.H.S.S. for the Deaf, Thiruvalla will perform during the festival. An exhibition by cartoonist Jithesh is also planned.

Indian Space Research Organisation chairman S. Somanath, scientist Tessy Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Techgentsia Joy Sebastian and others will participate in a debate. Students will get the opportunity to interact with them and exchange ideas.

Officials said that accommodation and food would be provided for students coming from different parts of the State to participate in the Science Festival.

P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, presided. H. Salam, MLA, Alappuzha municipal chairperson K.K. Jayamma and others attended the meeting.

