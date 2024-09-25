Alappuzha gears up for Nehru Trophy Boat Race on September 28

A festive atmosphere prevails in Alappuzha as the district prepares to host the 70th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) on Punnamada Lake on September 28.

The annual regatta, originally scheduled for August 10, was rescheduled following the Wayanad landslides. Various works, including the construction of pavilions, are nearing completion. District Collector Alex Varghese, who is also the chairman of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society (NTBRS), the organiser of the event, reviewed the preparations.

As many as 74 boats, including 19 chundan vallams (snakeboats), will participate under nine categories in the NTBR, which will be organised without much fanfare. Tracks and heats for all nine categories have been finalised. Modern starting and photo-finish systems will be used in the regatta.

Bonus for boats

Officials said the distribution of bonus for boats competing in the race was progressing. While snakeboats receive ₹1 lakh each, other vessels are awarded ₹25,000 each.

Meanwhile, ticket sales are making progress. This time, the NTBRS has introduced a luxury box (platinum corner, Nehru pavilion) seating arrangement with modern facilities for spectators. The ticket price for the luxury box has been fixed at ₹10,000 a seat. A family ticket (four persons) will cost ₹25,000. Tickets for other categories are priced at ₹3,000 (tourist gold, Nehru pavilion), ₹2,500 (tourist silver, Nehru pavilion), ₹1,500 (rose corner), ₹500 (victory lane wooden gallery), ₹300 (all view wooden gallery), ₹200 (lake view gold wooden gallery) and ₹100 (lawn).

Tickets are available at various government offices in Alappuzha and major offices in other districts, except Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad and Idukki; Kerala State Road Transport Corporation depots; District Tourism Promotion Council offices; and so on. Tickets can also be booked online through https://nehrutrophy.nic.in/pages-en-IN/online_ticket.php.

Those who booked tickets online before August 10 can use the same tickets to watch the rescheduled boat race.

Security has been tightened in Alappuzha in view of the event. Around 1,800 police and traffic personnel will be deployed on the race day.

Participants

The snakeboats registered for the NTBR are Payippadan Chundan (Alappuzha Town Boat Club); Alappadan Chundan (South Paravoor Boat Club); Champakulam Chundan (Punnamada Boat Club); Cheruthana Puthan Chundan (New Cheruthana Boat Club); Jawahar Thayankari Chundan (Jawahar Boat Club); Payippadan Chundan II (Payippad Boat Club); Valiya Diwanji Chundan (Changanassery Boat Club); Karuvatta Chundan (Town Boat Club, Karichal); Thalavady Chundan (UBC, Kainakary); Niranom Chundan (Niranom Boat Club); Nadubhagom Chundan (Kumarakom Town Boat Club); St. George Chundan (St. Joseph Boat Club); Sreevinayakan Chundan (SH Boat Club); Melpadam Chundan (KBC and SFBC, Kumarakom); Veeyapuram Chundan (VBC, Kainakary); St. Pius X Chundan (St. Pius X Boat Club); Anari Chundan (Jesus Boat Club); Ayaparampa Pandi Chundan (Makombu Thekkekara Boat Club) and Karichal Chundan (Pallathuruthy Boat Club).

