Alappuzha garners ₹267-crore investments in six months

The district has garnered investments worth ₹267.07 crore through the Samrambhaka Varsham (Year of Enterprises) project in six months.

During the period, 4,874 ventures have been established in the district, which has helped to generate 10,252 jobs.

As part of the project, the government aims to establish one lakh Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the State including 9,666 MSMEs in Alappuzha in the current fiscal.

Officials of the District Industries Centre (DIC), Alappuzha, say the district has achieved 50% of the target. "Alappuzha is the first district to cross the 50% milestone, while the State average stands at 41.91%. In Alappuzha, enterprises have been opened in the manufacturing (939), trade (2,223) and service (1,712) sectors," says an official.

Among the six taluks, Mavelikara has achieved 56.28% of the target. However, the most number of ventures (1,170) has been opened in Karthikappally. Among block panchayats, Muthukulam is leading the chart with 497 enterprises. At the grama panchayat level, 103 units have been opened in Thazhakara. Of the six municipalities in the district, Kayamkulam tops the chart with 226 enterprises.

Officials say the government will ensure the entrepreneurs who wish to establish projects receive subsidies and loans. A sum of ₹3.48 crore will be distributed as subsidy to 120 ventures in the district in the current fiscal.

Earlier, help desks were opened in all local bodies to provide assistance to entrepreneurs. Further, an MSME clinic with experts from various sectors was established at the DIC to clear doubts and provide necessary help to entrepreneurs. The clinic will ensure aspiring entrepreneurs get expert opinions on banking, GST, law, licences, marketing, technology, export, and project preparation.

Samrambhaka Varsham is implemented under the aegis of the Industries department with the support of various departments and agencies including planning, cooperation, labour, finance, agriculture, fisheries, tourism, local bodies, Kudumbashree and lead bank. A district-level committee headed by District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja is monitoring various aspects of the project. Entrepreneurs can contact DIC at 0477-2241632. They can also reach out to taluk industries offices for assistance.