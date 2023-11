November 20, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Dr. K. Venugopal, chief consultant in respiratory medicine at General Hospital, Alappuzha and Health department chief consultant (Additional Director), has been conferred with the Honorary Professor of IMA-Academy of Medical Specialities Award instituted by the Indian Medical Association. Dr. Venugopal received the award from IMA president Sharad Kumar Agarwal in a function held in New Delhi recently. He hails from Munrothuruthu in Kollam.