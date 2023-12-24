GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alappuzha doctor comes up with technique for simplifying complex spine surgery

December 24, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

‘Anjali Technique’ devised by Dr. Avinash Haridas of KVM Hospital Cherthala for simplifying complex spine surgery was presented at the World Congress of Neurosurgery organised by the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies at Cape Town in South Africa recently.

According to Dr. Haridas, Anjali Technique is a fully manual operative technique for achieving robotic spinal fixation precision. It uses 3-dimensional intra-operative CT scan guidance.

Complex spine surgery involves putting stabilizing screws in the pedicle of vertebrae and minor errors can result in extremely serious neurological complications. “To perform this surgery with near total safety requires the use of very expensive neuro-navigation machines or robotic spinal navigation machines. Neuro-navigation machines are available in a small number of neurological centres around the world and robotic spinal navigation machines are even more rare.

“As such most neurosurgeons rely on x-ray C-arm guidance or a free-hand technique to place spinal screws. This technique is prone to errors and complications. It is possible to do this operation with the same safety and accuracy as robotic navigation or neuro-navigation machines using 3-dimensional intra-operative CT scan, desktop software and using one’s brain,” says, Dr. Haridas.

Earlier, he presented the technique at the annual meeting of the Serbian Neurosurgical Society held last month and at a meeting of the Continental Association of African Neurosurgical Societies held in Kenya in 2022.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.