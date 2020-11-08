Alappuzha district slipping into election mode

All parties engaged in finalising candidates

With the State Election Commission announcing the dates for the local body polls, Alappuzha district is slowing slipping into poll mode.

All major political fronts are indulging in hectic parleys over seat-sharing and finalising candidates. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala who attended a meeting of the United Democratic Front (UDF) district leadership here on Sunday urged unity and suggested announcing UDF’s candidates by November 10. He warned that rebel candidates would be ousted from the Congress party. Mr. Chennithala said that the political climate in the State was favourable for the UDF. The LDF government was enmeshed in corruption, he said.

Meanwhile, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has largely completed the seat-sharing arrangements.

In 2015 polls, the LDF romped to victory in district panchayat, 10 block panchayats, 48 grama panchayats and two municipalities- Kayamkulam and Mavelikara. The UDF bagged four municipalities- Cherthala, Alappuzha, Haripad and Chengannur, two block panchayats and 23 grama panchayats. Although the BJP emerged the single biggest party in Thiruvanvandoor grama panchayat, they were later ousted from the power with the support of UDF and LDF.