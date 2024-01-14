ADVERTISEMENT

Alappuzha district panchayat forms 500-member palliative care team

January 14, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

According to official statistics, there are 25,000 patients in Alappuzha district requiring palliative care

The Hindu Bureau

The Alappuzha district panchayat has formed a 500-member palliative care volunteer team to ensure better care and support to bedridden patients in the district.

A five-day training programme for the volunteers was inaugurated by Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari recently. Ms. Rajeshwari said that Alappuzha was the first district panchayat in the State to constitute a strong palliative care volunteer team. The team would help expand palliative care across the district, she said.

According to official statistics, there are 25,000 patients in the district requiring palliative care. “We have prepared a comprehensive palliative care policy which aims to provide care and support to individuals facing life-threatening illnesses and their families. Besides volunteers visiting homes, the service of trained doctors will be provided to all patients in need of palliative care,” said Ms. Rajeshwari.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The local body will organise more five-day training programmes for volunteers in different parts of the district in the coming days.

District panchayat health standing committee chairperson M.V. Priya presided. Dr. K.S. Aneesh led the training session. Deputy district medical officer Anu Varghese, district panchayat welfare standing committee chairman T.S. Thaha and others attended.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US