Alappuzha district panchayat buys canoes and kayaks to promote water sports among students

Alappuzha district panchayat has bought 20 canoes and kayaks to promote water sports among school students in Aryad division.

R. Riyas, district panchayat member representing Aryad division said that students from various schools, including government and private institutions, in the region would be given paddling training using the canoes and kayaks on Vembanad Lake.

The project is implemented in association with the Aryad block panchayat and Kayaking And Canoeing Association, Alappuzha. Two professional trainers have been appointed to impart training to students.

Mr. Riyas said the local body bought canoes and kayaks after several students from the region showed an interest in paddle sports. “Students of government schools at Kalavoor and Mannancherry have been undergoing canoeing and kayaking training since May 2023. With the arrival of new paddle boats, they can better train and aim big,” Mr. Riyas said.

A few students from government schools at Kalavoor and Mannancherry have recently participated in a national paddle sports event. A couple of students have also been selected for a training programme at Sports Authority of India’s Water Sports Centre at Punnamada in Alappuzha.

Alappuzha District Panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari handed over canoes and Kayaks in a function held at Mannancherry recently.

