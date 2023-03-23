ADVERTISEMENT

Alappuzha district panchayat Budget presented

March 23, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The ₹1.76 crore surplus Budget, with a revenue of ₹124.74 crore and expenditure of ₹122.98 crore, was presented by district panchayat vice-president Bipin C. Babu

The Hindu Bureau

Alappuzha district panchayat vice president Bipin C. Babu presenting the annual Budget of the local body on Thursday.

Housing, education and health sectors received a major boost in the Alappuzha district panchayat’s Budget for 2023-24.

The ₹1.76 crore surplus Budget, with a revenue of ₹124.74 crore and expenditure of ₹122.98 crore, was presented by district panchayat vice-president Bipin C. Babu on Thursday.

The Budget set aside ₹9.36 crore as the district panchayat’s share towards implementing Livelihood Inclusion Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission scheme. For Scheduled Caste development, ₹15.07 crore has been earmarked. Another ₹65.24 lakh will be spent on Scheduled Tribe development.

To ensure grassroots development, a mini IT park will be set up at a cost of ₹50 lakh. Further, an amount of ₹45 lakh has been set aside for starting small businesses.

The education sector received an allocation of ₹13.19 crore. A sum of ₹50 lakh has been set aside for the construction of turfs in schools, another ₹10 lakh for providing medical treatment to school students with serious illnesses. Karuthalode Koodorukkam scheme got an allocation of ₹20 lakh.

A sum of ₹6.15 core has been set aside for the health sector. More dialysis units will be installed in district hospitals spending ₹40 lakh. The Budget allocated ₹40 lakh for the early detection of cancer in women and for providing treatment.

An amount of ₹5.95 crore has been earmarked for various projects in the agriculture sector, with ₹50 lakh to be spent on the development of farms in the district.

The Budget set aside ₹3.6 crore for various social welfare programmes.

The district panchayat will begin a fitness centre for women at a cost of ₹10 lakh. A sum of ₹10 lakh has been set aside for constructing a memorial for S.L. Puram Sadanandan.

The Budget proposes to constitute a film society and conduct a festival to exhibit short films produced by women. A sum of ₹5 lakh has been set apart for this.

Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari presided.

