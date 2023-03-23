Alappuzha district panchayat Budget presented

March 23, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Housing, education and health sectors received a major boost in the Alappuzha district panchayat’s Budget for 2023-24.

The ₹1.76 crore surplus Budget, with a revenue of ₹124.74 crore and expenditure of ₹122.98 crore, was presented by district panchayat vice-president Bipin C. Babu on Thursday.

The Budget set aside ₹9.36 crore as the district panchayat’s share towards implementing Livelihood Inclusion Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission scheme. For Scheduled Caste development, ₹15.07 crore has been earmarked. Another ₹65.24 lakh will be spent on Scheduled Tribe development.

To ensure grassroots development, a mini IT park will be set up at a cost of ₹50 lakh. Further, an amount of ₹45 lakh has been set aside for starting small businesses.

The education sector received an allocation of ₹13.19 crore. A sum of ₹50 lakh has been set aside for the construction of turfs in schools, another ₹10 lakh for providing medical treatment to school students with serious illnesses. Karuthalode Koodorukkam scheme got an allocation of ₹20 lakh.

A sum of ₹6.15 core has been set aside for the health sector. More dialysis units will be installed in district hospitals spending ₹40 lakh. The Budget allocated ₹40 lakh for the early detection of cancer in women and for providing treatment.

An amount of ₹5.95 crore has been earmarked for various projects in the agriculture sector, with ₹50 lakh to be spent on the development of farms in the district.

The Budget set aside ₹3.6 crore for various social welfare programmes.

The district panchayat will begin a fitness centre for women at a cost of ₹10 lakh. A sum of ₹10 lakh has been set aside for constructing a memorial for S.L. Puram Sadanandan.

The Budget proposes to constitute a film society and conduct a festival to exhibit short films produced by women. A sum of ₹5 lakh has been set apart for this.

Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari presided.