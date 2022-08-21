Alappuzha district conference of CPI to be held in Haripad

30 delegates representing 20,000 party members in the district would attend the conference

The four-day Alappuzha district conference of the Communist Party of India (CPI) will begin at Narakathara, Haripad, on Sunday. CPI district secretary T.J. Anjelose said that 330 delegates representing 20,000 party members in the district would attend the conference.

Poet Alankode Leelakrishnan will inaugurate a Prathibha Sayahnam at Narakathara at 5 p.m. on Sunday. On Monday, flag, torchlight, banner and flagpole marches will be held. Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will inaugurate the flag march from the martyrs' memorial at Vayalar in the morning. The banner procession from the martyrs’ memorial at Valiyachudukadu will be inaugurated by CPI district executive member P. Jyothis. CPI State council member K.M. Chandrasharma will inaugurate the flag pole march from Venmony Chathan Martyr Column.

The torchlight procession, which will begin from C.K. Kunjiraman memorial at Vallikkunnam, will be inaugurated by CPI State council member Joykutty Jose. The marches will reach Narakathara at 5 p.m. CPI district executive member N. Sukumara Pillai will hoist the party flag. Revenue Minister K. Rajan will inaugurate a public meeting later in the evening.

The delegates' meet will be inaugurated by CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran at Reen Palace auditorium, Narakathara, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The conference will conclude on August 24.