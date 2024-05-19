Alappuzha district administration prepared to deal with any crisis: Collector

The district has been put on alert following the prediction of heavy rainfall.

ADVERTISEMENT

The India Meteorological Department has declared a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Alappuzha for three days from Sunday to Tuesday (May 19 to 21). It also declared an orange alert for the district on Wednesday and Thursday (May 22 and 23).

District Collector Alex Varghese reviewed the situation on Sunday. Mr. Varghese said the district administration was prepared to deal with any exigency. The administration has identified buildings that could be used as relief camps during emergencies. Tahsildars have been asked to ensure power supply and drinking water in the buildings. Relief camps will be opened if needed, the Collector added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials, meanwhile, said that no major rain-related incidents had been reported from anywhere in the district as of Sunday evening.

In view of the alert, round-the-clock control rooms have been opened at the District Collectorate and taluk headquarters. Following are the contact numbers 0477 2238630 / 9495003640 (District Collectorate), 0478 2813103 (Cherthala), 0477 2253771 (Ambalappuzha), 0477 2702221 (Kuttanad), 0479 2412797 (Karthikappally), 0479 2452334 (Chengannur) and 0479 2302216 (Mavelikara).

Meanwhile, local bodies across the district completed a two-day mega-cleaning drive. The campaign, organised in connection with the pre-monsoon cleanliness drive, was held with public participation. As part of the drive, cleaning activities were held at all 52 wards in the Alappuzha municipality.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.