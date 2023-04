Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express cancelled on Monday

April 09, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Alappuzha-Dhanbad Junction Daily Express (Train No. 13352) scheduled to leave Alappuzha at 6 a.m. on Monday will be fully cancelled due to agitation by the Adivasi Kurmi Samaj at Khemasuli railway station under the Kharagpur Division and Kushtaur and Koshtila stations under Adra division of South Eastern Railway, said a release from the Southern Railway. ADVERTISEMENT

