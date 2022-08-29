Alappuzha declared full digital banking district

Alappuzha has become the fifth fully digital banking district in the State.

A declaration in this regard was made by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Kerala and Lakshadweep Regional Director Thomas Mathew recently.

As part of the initiative, at least one digital transaction facility, such as debit-credit card, Internet banking, mobile banking, unified payment interface, and so on, has been enabled in 26 lakh savings/current bank accounts in 29 banks in the district.

Banking services in Thrissur, Kottayam, Palakkad and Kasaragod have already become digital.

The project was initiated by the RBI with the support of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) and respective district administrations as part of the Union government’s Digital India project.