Alappuzha court directs police to register FIR against Vellappally, two others

November 30, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court (JFCM)-II, Alappuzha, on Wednesday, directed the Mararikulam police to register First Information Report (FIR) against Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, his son Thushar Vellappally, and their close aide K.L. Ashokan in connection with the death of SNDP Yogam Kanichukulangara union secretary K.K. Mahesan.

Mahesan was found dead inside the union office at Kanichukulangara on June 24, 2020. According to the police, it was a case of suicide. Judge Lakshmy S. ordered the police to file FIR and conduct a probe against the trio based on a complaint filed by Mahesan’s widow Usha Devi P.

“The court referred the complaint for police investigation under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC). The court has directed the police to register a case under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code,” said, C.D. Anil, counsel for Ms. Devi.

‘Unnatural death’

Following Mahesan’s death, the local police had registered a case for unnatural death. Later, the probe was handed over to a special investigation team led by senior police officer Harshita Attaluri. However, Mahesan's family moved the JFCM-I, Alappuzha, in 2020, alleging laxity in the police probe, while also demanding to investigate the role of Yogam leaders and others that forced him to take the extreme step.

The court, however, declined to refer the complaint for investigation under Section 156(3) of the CrPC. The complainant filed a revision petition before the High Court challenging the order passed by the JFCM-I. The High Court set aside the lower court order and directed to reconsider Ms. Devi's petition afresh on August 12, 2022.

Fund misappropriation

Mahesan, a former close aide to Mr. Natesan, was the State coordinator of the SNDP Yogam’s controversial microfinance scheme. He was questioned several times by investigators in connection with cases related to misappropriation of microfinance funds.

A note allegedly written by Mahesan and found pasted on the wall of the office room where he was found dead mentioned the names of Mr. Natesan and Mr. Ashokan.