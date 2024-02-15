ADVERTISEMENT

Alappuzha court acquits 18 people of attacking cops

February 15, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Alappuzha Additional District and Sessions Court-II on Thursday acquitted 18 people accused of attacking and seriously injuring police personnel during the Kottankulangara temple festival in February 2008.

The case was that during a fight that broke out between two groups on the temple premises, the accused attacked and injured three police personnel with deadly weapons. Judge Bharathi S. observed that the prosecution had failed to prove the allegations against the accused and their presence on the temple premises when the incident happened.

Advocates P. Roy, B. Sivadas, G. Priyadarshan, P.P. Baiju (Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel) and V. Deepak represented the defence side.

