Alappuzha couple win Ironman 70.3 title

A couple from Alappuzha have won title at Ironman 70.3, a triathlon championship, at Goa recently. Rupesh S., a dentist, and his wife, Susheela S. Pai, have won the prize in the mixed team relay event.

The Ironman 70.3, also known as Half Ironman, comprised 1.9-km swim, 90-km cycling and 21.1-km run. While Rupesh completed swim and cycling, Ms. Pai completed the run. The couple finished the triathlon in seven hours and 20 minutes as against the time limit of eight hours and thirty minutes.

Their children - Suresh R. Rao and Arush R. Rao - won titles at the Ironkids Goa triathlon.

In September this year, Dr. Rupesh won his third Ironman title with a win at the long-distance triathlon event held in Italy. In the event held in the Emilia-Romagna region, he completed a 2.4-mile (3.86-km) swim in the sea, a 112-mile (180.25-km) cycling, and a 26.22-mile (42.2-km) run in 14 hours and 13 minutes as against the time limit of 16 hours to complete the race.

Previously, he won Ironman titles at Tallinn in Estonia in 2022 and Kalmar in Sweden in 2023. Before competing in Ironman, he won Ironman 70.3 titles at Bintan in Indonesia in 2019, Dubai and Goa in 2022.

