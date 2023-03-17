ADVERTISEMENT

Alappuzha collective puts smiles back on faces whose childhood was lost to COVID-19

March 17, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

‘We are for Alleppey’ ensures all 293 children in the district who lost both parents or one parent to the COVID-19 pandemic receive comprehensive care and protection

Sam Paul A.

District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja interacting with beneficiaries of the ‘We are for Alleppey’ initiative.

It was on January 16, 2021, Siya (name changed) lost her father to COVID-19. The death of the sole bread-earning member left the family of three in the lurch. Siya who scored 92% marks in the Plus Two higher secondary examination a year later found it a daunting task to pursue a nursing career due to the family’s poor financial condition. It was then that ‘We are for Alleppey’, an initiative spearheaded by District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja, extended a helping hand to fulfil her dreams.

“The Collector and other officials helped me to enrol at St. Thomas Nursing College, Kattanam, after finding me a sponsor in a film star who is bearing my entire education expenses including the hostel fees,” Siya says.

‘We are for Alleppey’ ensures all 293 children in the district who lost both parents or one parent to the COVID-19 pandemic receive comprehensive care and protection. The initiative helps these children, a majority of them from impoverished backgrounds, to continue their education with the support of sponsors. It also takes care of their health, housing, and other needs.

Terming it a collective effort, Mr. Teja says that Alappuzha is the only district in the country where children who lost both parents or one parent due to COVID-19 are “taken care of like this”. “Of the 293, 13 are orphans. Some of them pursuing undergraduate courses were forced to discontinue education and take up odd jobs to make ends meet. ‘We are for Alleppey’ has brought them back to educational institutions. It is the best example of how various people including film stars, industrialists, volunteers, corporate companies, and so on can join a single platform and work together for a good cause. Most of the sponsors have promised to provide assistance to children throughout their years of study,” the District Collector says.

The children are getting the aid in addition to government assistance. Among the beneficiaries are 73 pursuing undergraduate degrees, 37 Plus Two students, 65 (high school), 41 (upper primary), and 77 (lower primary). Besides, the initiative is building 10 new houses for COVID-19-affected children, and providing monthly financial aid to children and single parents suffering from ailments.

‘We are for Alleppey’ with Alappuzha District Collector as patron has recently been registered as a society.

