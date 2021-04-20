Alappuzha clocks 704 cases

696 people contract the disease through local contact

Alappuzha witnessed a slight dip in daily COVID-19 cases when it logged 704 cases on Monday.

Of the fresh cases, 696 people contracted the disease through local contact, while the source of infection of three others remains unidentified. Three persons who came from other States, one from abroad, and a health staff, also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Meanwhile, 380 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district recovered. Active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 5,299.

Authorities with the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, said a total of 42 ventilators had been arranged there as part of the COVID-19 treatment.

District authorities have tightened measures to tackle the spread of the pandemic. The police on Monday registered 65 cases and arrested 41 people for violating the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 in the district. Action was also taken against 694 people for not wearing face masks.