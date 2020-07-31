Alappuzha bypass work enters final phase

The construction of the Alappuzha bypass has entered the final phase and it is likely to be thrown open to traffic in September.

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran who reviewed the progress of the project the other day said that the Public Works Department Chief Engineer and the company entrusted with the bypass work had promised to complete all works by September-end.

The Alappuzha bypass project was first mooted four decades ago. However, it had remained on paper until the work got under way on April 10, 2015. The project, which was set to be completed in September 2017, got delayed again.

Mr. Sudhakaran said that the project got dragged as permission from Railways for placing girders over the railway track as part of the construction of two ROBs at Malikamukku and Kuthirapanthy got delayed. Earlier, after inspecting the girders brought for the construction of ROBs, Railways had recommended structural changes. Following this, necessary changes were made in the girders of both the ROBs. Railways granted permission to place girders at Malikamukku in January and for Kuthirapanthy ROB last month.

ROB work

The installation of girders and related works at Malikamukku has been completed. Although girders were placed at Kuthirapanthy, rest of the work is progressing. “Concreting of the ROB at Kuthirapanthy is expected to be completed by August 15. Further, the surface of the ROB will be laid with mastic asphalt. For this workers will be brought from Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Sudhakaran said.

He said the development of Kommady and Kalarcode junctions along with the construction of service roads using State fund would be completed by August 15. Apart from the street lights mentioned in the detailed project report, 400 more would be installed on both sides of the bypass road. The additional street lights and signal system would be installed utilising State funds.

The 6.8-km two-lane bypass road, passing through the western side of NH 66, will link Kommady in the north to Kalarcode in the south.