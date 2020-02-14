Alappuzha bypass to be ready in April

The Alappuzha bypass project will materialise by April-end, Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran has said. He was speaking after visiting Kuthirapanthy where a rail overbridge (ROB) will be constructed as part of the project.

Earlier, the bypass project had come to a halt after a delay in getting permission from Railways to place girders for constructing two ROBs at Malikamukku and Kuthirapanthy.

After inspecting the girders, Railways recommended structural changes and denied permission for starting the work. After several months of delay, changes were made in the girders as per the direction of the railway authorities.

Five girders installed

Last month, Railways had given permission for placing girders at Malikamukku. Following this, five girders were installed.

However, girders are yet to be installed at Kuthirapanthy with contractors awaiting permission from Railways. “Once Railways grant permission, the work will be completed without delay,” Mr. Sudhakaran said.