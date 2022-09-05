Alappuzha bypass road remains accident-prone

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite taking several measures, the Alappuzha bypass road continues to remain accident-prone. The 6.8-km stretch has witnessed several accidents since its opening 20 months ago. It has left scores injured and a dozen dead. The latest death due to accident was of a three-year-old child when a car rammed an autorickshaw last week.

According to officials, overspeeding and negligence were to blame for the majority of accidents. Meanwhile, a decision taken earlier this year to install surveillance cameras on the road has not been implemented yet. The proposal was to install cameras on accident-prone spots on the road with the help of Keltron at a cost of over ₹1 crore. The installation of surveillance cameras would help identify errant drivers.

The two-lane bypass, passing through the western side of NH-66, links Kommady in the north to Kalarcode in the south. It was opened to traffic on January 28, 2021. One of the major features of the bypass is a 4.8-km stretch of elevated highway that passes along the Alappuzha beach. .