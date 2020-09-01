Alappuzha bypass project nearing finish

ALAPPUZHA

01 September 2020 20:27 IST

The Alappuzha bypass project is inching closer to completion.

According to Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran, concreting work at Kuthirapanthy was finished. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mr. Sudhakaran said paving of mastic asphalt on 2.8-km flyover would begin on Wednesday.

The work would be done by specially trained workers brought from Tamil Nadu. “If weather permits, this work will be completed in 30 days. We hope to open the bypass to traffic by October last,” the Minister said.

The Alappuzha bypass project was first mooted four decades ago. However, it had remained on paper until the work got under way on April 10, 2015. The project, which was set to be completed in September 2017, got delayed on account of various reasons.

The project got dragged after Railways delayed permission to place girders over the railway track as part of the construction of two rail overbridges (ROBs) at Malikamukku and Kuthirapanthy. Earlier, after inspecting the girders brought for the construction of ROBs, the Railways had recommended structural changes.

Following this, necessary changes were made in the girders of both the ROBs. The Railways granted permission to place girders at Malikamukku in January and the nod for the work at Kuthirapanthy was received in June.

The 6.8-km two-lane bypass road, passing through the western side of NH 66, will link Kommady in the north to Kalarcode in the south.