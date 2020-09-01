Alappuzha bypass project nearing finish

The Alappuzha bypass project is inching closer to completion.
According to Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran, concreting work at Kuthirapanthy was finished. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mr. Sudhakaran said paving of mastic asphalt on 2.8-km flyover would begin on Wednesday.
The work would be done by specially trained workers brought from Tamil Nadu. “If weather permits, this work will be completed in 30 days. We hope to open the bypass to traffic by October last,” the Minister said.
The Alappuzha bypass project was first mooted four decades ago. However, it had remained on paper until the work got under way on April 10, 2015. The project, which was set to be completed in September 2017, got delayed on account of various reasons.
The project got dragged after Railways delayed permission to place girders over the railway track as part of the construction of two rail overbridges (ROBs) at Malikamukku and Kuthirapanthy. Earlier, after inspecting the girders brought for the construction of ROBs, the Railways had recommended structural changes.
Following this, necessary changes were made in the girders of both the ROBs. The Railways granted permission to place girders at Malikamukku in January and the nod for the work at Kuthirapanthy was received in June.
The 6.8-km two-lane bypass road, passing through the western side of NH 66, will link Kommady in the north to Kalarcode in the south.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath