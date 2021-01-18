Alappuzha bypass awaits PM’s date

With no response from Centre, Public Works Minister alleges bid to delay inauguration

After decades of waiting, the Alappuzha bypass road project has finally been completed. But uncertainty continues over its inauguration as the State government awaits the date of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open the road to traffic.

According to officials, the road is ‘ready for inauguration.’

In November 2020, the State government received a message from the Centre informing the Prime Minister’s desire to inaugurate it.

In its reply, the State government said that it would be happy if the Prime Minister could inaugurate the bypass project.

No response

Although missives were sent to the Centre asking for the Prime Minister’s date, it is yet to get a response.

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran said that the State government could not wait any longer for the Prime Minister. “We have again sent a letter to Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and are awaiting a reply,” Mr. Sudhakaran said here on Sunday.

He said that the bypass road should be inaugurated before the model code of conduct for the upcoming Assembly polls come into force.

Mr. Sudhakaran said that he suspected deliberate attempts were being made to delay the inauguration. If the Centre continues to delay responding to the letter, a decision on opening the road will be taken after discussing with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Minister said.

Sixty per cent of the project cost was borne by the State.

Four decades ago

The Alappuzha bypass project was first mooted four decades ago. However, it had remained on paper until the work got under way on April 10, 2015.

The project, which was set to be completed in September 2017 got delayed on account of various reasons including getting permission from Railways to place girders over the railway track as part of the construction of two ROBs at Malikamukku and Kuthirapanthy.

The 6.8-km two-lane bypass road, passing through the western side of NH 66, will link Kommady in the north to Kalarcode in the south. One of the major features of the bypass is a 3.2-km stretch of elevated highway that passes by the Alappuzha beach.