Alappuzha Beach Run on Saturday

The Alappuzha Beach Run – 2022 will be held on Saturday. Organised by Athletico de Alleppey, this year's event will see nearly 3,000 participants taking part in 10-km and 5-km races.

In connection with the beach run, various programmes were organised in different parts of the district with the support of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society, District Olympic Association, District Sports Council, District Tourism Promotion Council, and Kudumbashree Mission.

A.M. Ariff, MP; MLAs P.P. Chitharanjan and H. Salam, Navy/Air Force personnel, sports personalities and others are expected to join the event.