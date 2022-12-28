HamberMenu
Alappuzha beach fest begins

December 28, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Agriculture Minister P. Prasad inaugurating Alappuzha beach fest on Wednesday.

The four-day Alappuzha beach fest began on Wednesday. It was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad. The fest is organised jointly by the District Tourism Promotion Council, district administration, and Alappuzha municipality. Various art and cultural programmes will be staged on Alappuzha beach as part of the fest. It will conclude on December 31. P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, presided. A.M. Ariff. MP, H. Salam, MLA, District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja, Alappuzha municipal chairperson Soumya Raj, DTPC secretary Lijo Abraham, and others were present on the occasion.

