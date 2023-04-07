ADVERTISEMENT

Alappuzha bags two National Panchayat Awards

April 07, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Two local bodies in Alappuzha have bagged National Panchayat Awards 2023 instituted by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj. In a Facebook post, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh said Cheruthana grama panchayat had been selected as the best child-friendly village in the country. Veeyapuram grama panchayat bagged the first prize under the theme ‘self-sufficient infrastructure in village.’

Cheruthana panchayat president Aby Mathew said it was a proud moment for the local body. Mr. Mathew said all anganwadis at Cheruthana had been made self-sufficient with water connection, electricity, child-friendly toilets, playing equipment and so on. The local body spent ₹18.79 lakh for improving nutrition levels among children.

Besides, the panchayat initiated various measures to improve the quality of education in schools and provided scholarships to students for higher studies. The local body, in association with the Excise department, carried out campaigns against drug addiction and alcoholism among students. It conducted hygiene classes with the support of the Suchitwa Mission. Students are provided regular counselling to relieve anxiety and stress.

Mr. Rajesh congratulated the winners.

