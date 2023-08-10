Alappuzha all set for Nehru Trophy Boat Race

August 10, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

All arrangements are in place for the 69th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on Saturday. As many as 72 boats including 19 chundan vallams (snakeboats) will participate under nine categories in this year’s race.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, District Collector Haritha V. Kumar said the inaugural function would begin at 2 p.m.

While competitions of small boats will begin at 11 a.m., the snakeboat race is scheduled to start after the inaugural function. There are five heats lined up in the snakeboat competition. The top four boats, based on timings recorded in heats, will battle it out in the final for the famed Nehru trophy. Besides the snakeboat race, competitions will be held under Churulan; Iruttu Kuthi ‘A’; Iruttu Kuthi ‘B’; Iruttu Kuthi ‘C’; Veppu ‘A’; Veppu ‘B’; Thekkanodi Thara; and Thekkanodi Kettu categories.

Ms. Kumar said that modern starting and photo-finish systems would be used in the regatta. She said that the renovation of the Nehru pavilion and construction of temporary galleries were nearing completion. The event would be organised following green protocol, said the Collector who is also the chairperson of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will operate special services on Saturday.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Alappuzha in view of the event. Around 2,000 police and traffic personnel will be deployed. The entire Punnamada and nearby areas have been brought under CCTV surveillance. Police personnel will be deployed in 50 boats in the lake. Traffic will be restricted in Alappuzha town from 9 a.m. on Saturday. District Police Chief Chaitra Teresa John has declared an area within a 100-metre radius of the race track as a temporary red zone under section 24 (2) of the Drone Rules, 2021. All drone cameras, except for official purposes, have been banned in the specified area.