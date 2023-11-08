Alan Shuhaib, accused in Pantheerankavu UAPA case, hospitalised after suspected suicide attempt

November 08, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - KOCHI

Alan Shuhaib, an accused in the Pantheerankavu UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) case who is currently out on bail, was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi after he was found in an unconscious condition at an apartment at Edachira in Kakkanad on November 8, 2023.

The police suspect that he tried to commit suicide with an overdose of sleeping pills. He has been admitted to the critical care unit of the hospital. His condition is stable, according to hospital authorities.

The police are yet to reveal further details on the incident, though unconfirmed reports suggested that Alan had sent a WhatsApp message to his friends blaming the ‘system’ for the suspected act.

Alan, who was pursuing law degree at Kannur University, Palayad campus, had alleged that the Students Federation of India (SFI) was targeting him after he had complained about a ragging incident involving SFI activists. The representatives of SFI had denied the allegations, while blaming him for the ragging incident.

Alan was arrested along with his friend Thaha Fasal, a journalism student, in November 2019 on allegations that they had close links with Maoist functionaries. The police had slapped charges under the UAPA.

(Suicide Prevention Helpline: Disha - 1056, 0471-2552056)

