ADVERTISEMENT

Alan Shuhaib, accused in Pantheerankavu UAPA case, hospitalised after suspected suicide attempt

November 08, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - KOCHI

Police suspect Alan Shuhaib tried to commit suicide with an overdose of sleeping pills

The Hindu Bureau

Alan Shuhaib | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

Alan Shuhaib, an accused in the Pantheerankavu UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) case who is currently out on bail, was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi after he was found in an unconscious condition at an apartment at Edachira in Kakkanad on November 8, 2023.

The police suspect that he tried to commit suicide with an overdose of sleeping pills. He has been admitted to the critical care unit of the hospital. His condition is stable, according to hospital authorities.

The police are yet to reveal further details on the incident, though unconfirmed reports suggested that Alan had sent a WhatsApp message to his friends blaming the ‘system’ for the suspected act.

Alan, who was pursuing law degree at Kannur University, Palayad campus, had alleged that the Students Federation of India (SFI) was targeting him after he had complained about a ragging incident involving SFI activists. The representatives of SFI had denied the allegations, while blaming him for the ragging incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Alan was arrested along with his friend Thaha Fasal, a journalism student, in November 2019 on allegations that they had close links with Maoist functionaries. The police had slapped charges under the UAPA.

(Suicide Prevention Helpline: Disha - 1056, 0471-2552056)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US