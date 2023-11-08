HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alan Shuhaib, accused in Pantheerankavu UAPA case, hospitalised after suspected suicide attempt

Police suspect Alan Shuhaib tried to commit suicide with an overdose of sleeping pills

November 08, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Alan Shuhaib

Alan Shuhaib | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

Alan Shuhaib, an accused in the Pantheerankavu UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) case who is currently out on bail, was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi after he was found in an unconscious condition at an apartment at Edachira in Kakkanad on November 8, 2023.

The police suspect that he tried to commit suicide with an overdose of sleeping pills. He has been admitted to the critical care unit of the hospital. His condition is stable, according to hospital authorities.

The police are yet to reveal further details on the incident, though unconfirmed reports suggested that Alan had sent a WhatsApp message to his friends blaming the ‘system’ for the suspected act.

Alan, who was pursuing law degree at Kannur University, Palayad campus, had alleged that the Students Federation of India (SFI) was targeting him after he had complained about a ragging incident involving SFI activists. The representatives of SFI had denied the allegations, while blaming him for the ragging incident.

Alan was arrested along with his friend Thaha Fasal, a journalism student, in November 2019 on allegations that they had close links with Maoist functionaries. The police had slapped charges under the UAPA.

(Suicide Prevention Helpline: Disha - 1056, 0471-2552056)

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.