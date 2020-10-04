Alalppuzha count at 544

ALAPPUZHA

04 October 2020 20:18 IST

The district logged 544 COVID-19 cases and 608 recoveries on Sunday.

The district also registered four COVID-19-related deaths. The deceased were identified as a 62-year-old man from Arattuppuzha, a 67-year-old woman from Kareelakulangara, a 68-year-old woman from Kattanam, and a 59-year-old woman from Pulinkunnu. According to the Health Department, the district so far recorded 48 COVID-19 deaths.

Of the fresh cases, as many as 520 patients contracted the virus through local transmission. Rest of the cases include 22 people who came from other States, one from abroad, and one health staff.

While 62 new cases were reported from Mararikulam South, Chennam Pallippuram registered 60 cases, Ambalappuzha North (39), Alappuzha (29) and Venmony (25).

Thrikkunnappuzha (16), Palamel (15), Panavally (15), Kayamkulam (15), Arattuppuzha (14), Arookutty (14), Aryad (13), Thakazhi (13), Mavelikara(12), Chettikulangara (11), Kadakkarappally (11), Thuravoor (11) and Cherthala (10) also witnessed double-digit case count.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 5,529.

Meanwhile, the police registered 74 cases and arrested 33 people for violating the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 in the district. Officials said that action had also been taken against 339 people for not wearing face masks, 1,771 for not maintaining physical distancing, and two persons for violating containment zone norms.