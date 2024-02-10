AKSTU district committee meet held

February 10, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The All Kerala School Teachers’ Union (AKSTU) district committee has demanded that care be taken in preparing the school examination timetable this year so as to prevent hardship to teachers as had happened last year when the SSLC and higher secondary examinations coincided with school annual examinations.

The demand was raised at the first district committee of the AKSTU after its State conference. The district committee also demanded that the valuation fee for higher secondary invigilators last year be paid at the earliest. It said the M.A. Khader committee report should be published in full and employee concerns on it addressed.

The committee decided to organise strong protests in the coming academic year to protect the rights of employees.

The responsibilities of the office-bearers were fixed at the meeting. AKSTU district unit president Praveen presided. AKSTU State president F. Wilson and State secretariat member George Rathnam spoke.

