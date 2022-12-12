  1. EPaper
Akshaya campaign for tribespeople in Wayanad

December 12, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Akshaya Big Campaign for Document Digitalisation (ABCD) camp for tribespeople in Thirunelly and Kaniyampetta grama panchayats in Wayanad district will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

The camp, being organised by the district administration in association with the departments of Scheduled Tribes Development,  IT, and Local Self-Government, for Thirunelly and Kaniyampetta panchayats would be held at Kattikulam community hall and VPS Auditorium at Kambalakkad respectively, District Collector A. Geetha said in a release here.

The programme envisages providing ration cards, Aadhaar cards, voter identity cards, birth certificates, health insurance documents, and bank accounts to all tribespeople and keeping the documents in digital lockers.

