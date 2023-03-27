Aksharasree review meet held

March 27, 2023 06:18 am | Updated 02:12 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A review meeting of centre coordinators as part of the Aksharasree continuing education programme implemented by the city Corporation and the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority was held here on Sunday.

The meeting, held at Government City Vocational Higher Secondary School, PMG, decided to equip learners to appear for the upcoming equivalency examinations, analyse subjects where learners are lagging behind and provide them special coaching class, and conduct online classes to complete portions ahead of the examinations.

Aksharasree project coordinator B. Sajeev, district project coordinator Tojo Jacob, Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority employees Sujith and Sruthi S.P., Aksharasree staff, and centre coordinators attended the meeting.

