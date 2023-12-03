HamberMenu
Aksharasree literacy project’s third phase begins

December 03, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The third phase of Aksharasree, a literacy project on continuing education, organised by the city Corporation and the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority got under way here on Sunday. Praveshanolsavam was held at various centres under the leadership of centre coordinators selected by the Aksharasree project office. People’s representatives from the city Corporation were also present.

The centres included St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Vettucaud; St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Kottapuram; Government Higher Secondary School, Kamaleswaram; and Government High School, Sreekaryam.

