Aksharasree learners celebrate Women’s Day

March 05, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Equivalency learners of the Aksharasree literacy project, jointly implemented by the city Corporation and the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority, celebrated International Women’s Day at Government Lower Primary School, Cotton Hill, on Sunday.

Seventy-year-old Lily who had to abandon her education midway owing to various circumstances but returned to the world of letters through Aksharasree was felicitated by V. Joy, MLA, at the function.

A special coaching class for the success of the learners was held on the occasion.

District Planning Committee member Rakhi Ravikumar, councillor O. Padmalekha and project coordinator B. Sajeev were present.

