Aksharasree certificates distributed in Thiruvananthapuram

March 21, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Certificates were distributed to Aksharasree continuing education learners who appeared for the class X equivalency examination here on Thursday.

Aksharasree is implemented by the city Corporation and the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority.

Certificates were presented to 299 learners in all. They included Tributius Antony and Ambili D’Cruz who appeared for the examination at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Chala, and Lily, 68, and Sahayadas, 72, who were the oldest learners at Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill. After the certificate distribution, the learners shared their life experiences and the joy in continuing the education which they had discontinued during their school days owing to various reasons. Besides the learners, literacy mission assistant coordinator T.V. Sreejan, Aksharasree project coordinator B. Sajeev, and mission preraks in the Corporation were present.

