GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aksharasree certificates distributed in Thiruvananthapuram

Aksharasree is implemented by the city Corporation and the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority

March 21, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Certificates were distributed to Aksharasree continuing education learners who appeared for the class X equivalency examination here on Thursday.

Aksharasree is implemented by the city Corporation and the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority.

Certificates were presented to 299 learners in all. They included Tributius Antony and Ambili D’Cruz who appeared for the examination at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Chala, and Lily, 68, and Sahayadas, 72, who were the oldest learners at Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill. After the certificate distribution, the learners shared their life experiences and the joy in continuing the education which they had discontinued during their school days owing to various reasons. Besides the learners, literacy mission assistant coordinator T.V. Sreejan, Aksharasree project coordinator B. Sajeev, and mission preraks in the Corporation were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.