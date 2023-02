February 22, 2023 08:17 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - MALAPPURAM

Yesudas Varappuzha has won the Akshrarabandhu Award instituted by the Innu Malayalam capsule magazine. The award has been instituted with the objective of promoting letter writing through post.

Jnanpith laureate M.T. Vasudevan Nair presented the award at a function held at Thunchanparamba in Tirur, on Tuesday. Innu magazine editor Manambur Rajanbabu presided over the function. Writers P.K. Gopi and K. Sreekumar spoke.