AKPCTA State conference held

March 10, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The 66th State conference of the All Kerala Private College Teachers Association (AKPCTA), that concluded at Thiruvalla on Sunday elected A. Nishanth of Payyannur College, Kannur as its State president. K. Bijukumar of MG College, Thiruvananthapuram is the new general secretary.

K. Pradeep Kumar of Thrissur Vyasa College is the treasurer. S. Shajitha of TKM Arts and Science College, Kollam and T.R. Manoj of Kayamkulam MSM College, Alappuzha are the new vice-presidents while A.U. Arun (St. Peter’s College, Kolanchery, Ernakulam), S. Soju (SN College, Varkala, Thiruvananthapuram), M.B. Gopalakrishnan (Marthoma College Chunkathara, Malappuram) and Thomas Monath (Merimatha College, Mananthavadi, Wayanad) were elected as the State secretaries. The conference also elected a 16-member State committee.

