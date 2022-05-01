Akkulam tourist village to be made adventure tourism centre

May 01, 2022 21:47 IST

It is aimed at promoting the adventure spirit among the youth

Construction activities to transform the Akkulam tourist village in the district to an adventure tourism centre of international standards are under way.

The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), Nehru Yuva Kendra, and the Youth Brigade Entrepreneurs Development Society, are spearheading the project. It is aimed at promoting the adventure spirit among the youth as well as adventure sports, and bringing youth from weaker sections into entrepreneurial leadership positions.

Youth from tribal communities in the State will be identified, provided with entrepreneurial training, and brought under the umbrella of small-scale units. The adventure tourism activities will be led by the youth collective Adventure Tourism and Disaster Management Service.

Modern equipment for adventure sports such as rappelling, river crossing, rock climbing will be installed at Akkulam. Trips in a coracle and training in swimming will also be arranged. Youth will be able to enjoy campfire weekly. Free facilities will be made available for sale of tribal handicrafts.